Samsung Brings OLED TV Range To Australia

Samsung has launched two OLED television models in the Australian market.

Samsung OLED was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, and features over eight million self-lit pixels that provide brighter, more realistic colours. Operating on the Tizen platform, with Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony with Dolby Atmos, the Samsung OLED is available as a 55-inch and a 65-inch.

“This new TV range from Samsung goes beyond the typical panel technology to provide remarkable entertainment experiences due to true RGB sub-pixels and HDR10+ technology,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Samsung OLED TVs offer the amazing picture quality, incredible colour, and dazzling brightness that Samsung TVs are renowned for.

“The launch of Samsung OLED reinforces our commitment to delivering the best entertainment experience without compromise for our customers in Australia.”

Both sizes will be available to order from today, in 55-inch (RRP $4,079) and 65-inch (RRP $5,249).