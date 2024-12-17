Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices

Samsung Care+ is now set to offer free screen repairs for eligible Galaxy devices covered under the plan.

The optional insurance package for Galaxy devices is expected to cover free screen replacements starting January 2025, reported 9to5Google.

The extended coverage will apply to Samsung Galaxy phones (i.e. S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, etc.), tablets (i.e. Tab S10 Ultra), and even wearables, like smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra).

Currently, for broken displays, customers still pay a little bit even with Samsung Care+.

This new perk of “Zero Dollar Screen Repairs” will be applicable to all existing and new subscribers, and will include repairs that are mailed or walk-in visits at stores.

Zero Dollar Screen Repairs will cover front screen and back glass, but will not apply to the folding displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

However, it’s important to note that Zero Dollar Screen Repairs is only included in the “Care+ with Theft and Loss” coverage plan, its most expensive tier.

“Effective January 15, 2025, Samsung and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will be introducing ZERO DOLLAR SCREEN REPAIRS. This coverage will apply to damages that impact the front screen and back glass only. In addition to Mail-In Repair and Walk-In Repair options, Care+ customers will continue to have the option of screen repair at their location of choice.

“Care+ customers with eligible plans will automatically be eligible for this coverage after January 15, 2025.”

While this facility is expected to be offered to customers in the US, details of availability for the Australian market are yet to be confirmed.

At present, for an S24 device in Australia, Samsung Care+ is offered at A$249 for two-years of coverage and at A$64.5 for a one-year protection programme.