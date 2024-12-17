Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Samsung Care+ is now set to offer free screen repairs for eligible Galaxy devices covered under the plan.

The optional insurance package for Galaxy devices is expected to cover free screen replacements starting January 2025, reported 9to5Google.

The extended coverage will apply to Samsung Galaxy phones (i.e. S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, etc.), tablets (i.e. Tab S10 Ultra), and even wearables, like smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra).

Currently, for broken displays, customers still pay a little bit even with Samsung Care+.

This new perk of “Zero Dollar Screen Repairs” will be applicable to all existing and new subscribers, and will include repairs that are mailed or walk-in visits at stores.

672264 Product 0 I 638414681404051451 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices

 

Zero Dollar Screen Repairs will cover front screen and back glass, but will not apply to the folding displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

However, it’s important to note that Zero Dollar Screen Repairs is only included in the “Care+ with Theft and Loss” coverage plan, its most expensive tier.

“Effective January 15, 2025, Samsung and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will be introducing ZERO DOLLAR SCREEN REPAIRS. This coverage will apply to damages that impact the front screen and back glass only. In addition to Mail-In Repair and Walk-In Repair options, Care+ customers will continue to have the option of screen repair at their location of choice.

S24 Series Now Available Worldwide dl4 F Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices

 

“Care+ customers with eligible plans will automatically be eligible for this coverage after January 15, 2025.”

While this facility is expected to be offered to customers in the US, details of availability for the Australian market are yet to be confirmed.

At present, for an S24 device in Australia, Samsung Care+ is offered at A$249 for two-years of coverage and at A$64.5 for a one-year protection programme.

728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
728 x 90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Westan 728x90px Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
denon perl white 728x90 1 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
728x90 we see oled CN Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Care+ To Include Free Screen Repairs For Galaxy Devices
Previous Post

ACCC Cracks Down on Misleading Black Friday Sales Claims

Samsung Galaxy Rings For The Wider Finger Tipped For January

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Move To Upset Desktop Paradigm With DeX Accessory
Microsoft Heats Up Education Market With Surface Go
Solar Households Could Soon Be Slugged With Extra Fees