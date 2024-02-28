Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date

Samsung officially announced its Galaxy Ring on day one at MWC 2024, and further information has since been shared, including an estimate on its battery life and launch date.

Samsung MX’s Head of Digital Health, Hon Pak, confirmed with South Korean FNNews that the battery life of the Galaxy Ring will vary between five and nine days.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in US sizes 5-13 and it was also confirmed that the the larger sizes will be fitted with larger battery cells.

In other words, smaller rings could offer up to 5-days on a single charge, while charging the larger models will offer 9 days of battery life.

Samsung also confirmed to The Elec that the Galaxy Ring will see its release in the second half of this year which, as previously rumoured, is expected to coincide with the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

