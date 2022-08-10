Samsung Debut The Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Capping off its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event, Samsung has announced a new set of flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

The new buds boast next generation Hi-Fi with 24bit Audio, delivering high dynamic range and 256 times the audio data compared to their predecessor thanks to the new Samsung seamless codec (SSC HiFi). Partnered with a new coaxial 2-way speaker, the result is a rich warm and full sound stage that presents the user with more detail than ever before.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are 15% smaller than the previous Pro model and sport a new ergonomic design that keep them secure within your ear, while an IPX7 protection rating keeps them safe from water and sweat, making them the perfect workout companion.

Samsung has improved the active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities by 40% with the Buds2 Pro, better blocking out distraction and delivering next level immersion. The new earbuds now feature Voice Detect and will automatically turn on ambient audio when they detect you talking, allowing you to have a conversation without having to take out your buds.

For those looking to use their earbuds with their notebook or tablet as well as their smartphone, the Auto Switch feature will prompt you with the option to change devices when needed, such as in the event of a phone call.

Finally, Samsung SmartThings Find makes it easy to keep track of your Galaxy Buds2 Pro, even when they’re not in the case. The SmartThings app will track the location of the buds and show their last known location if they lose connectivity or run out of battery. The app will also play an alarm to let you know when you’ve left them behind.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available In Bora Purple, White and Graphite for $349. Pre-order starts tomorrow on August 11th whilst on-sale will begin on September 2nd.