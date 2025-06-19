Samsung Develops New Battery Technology While Exploring Health Subscription Model

Samsung is actively testing advanced battery technologies for future devices while considering a premium subscription model for Samsung Health features, according to recent industry reports and company statements.

The tech giant is experimenting with multiple battery solutions aimed at improving energy density and durability without compromising safety, according to reliable source @PandaFlashPro on X.

While competitors including Oppo, Vivo, Honor, and Xiaomi have already deployed silicon-carbon batteries offering higher capacity in slimmer profiles, Samsung is taking a more cautious approach.

Silicon-carbon batteries provide potential benefits for compact, high-capacity power cells ideal for slim flagship devices like the rumoured Galaxy S25 Edge.

However, silicon expansion during charging cycles may degrade battery health over time, prompting Samsung’s careful evaluation process.

Given the company’s experience with the Galaxy Note 7 incident, safety remains a paramount concern in battery development.

Samsung appears focused on long-term reliability rather than rushing new technologies to market, with speculation suggesting exploration of solid-state and next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

The conservative development approach may extend beyond batteries, with recent leaks indicating Samsung won’t introduce major camera upgrades to its Galaxy S series until the Galaxy S28.

Despite introducing ALOP lens technology last year, devices like the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge and upcoming Z Fold7 still feature prominent camera bumps.

Samsung is exploring a premium subscription model for Samsung Health, similar to Garmin Connect Plus or Fitbit Premium, according to Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health at Samsung, in a CNET interview.

The subscription model would require monthly fees for advanced features while maintaining free access to basic functionality.

Premium features might be included complimentary with high-end Galaxy Watches and possibly Galaxy Rings, while older device users would pay for enhanced capabilities.

Samsung announced One UI 8 Watch, debuting with the next Galaxy Watch in July, introducing new Samsung Health features including Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index.

These features are currently available through beta programs in the US and South Korea for devices dating back to the Galaxy Watch5 series.

Feature availability depends on hardware capabilities, with Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index exclusive to Galaxy Watch Ultra due to advanced LED sensor requirements.

Running Coach functionality requires Galaxy Watch7 or newer models.

Both Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index are introduced as experimental Labs features before stable release.

The developments reflect Samsung’s balanced approach between innovation and reliability across its ecosystem products.

The battery technology research addresses competitive pressure in the smartphone market, while the health subscription model aligns with industry trends toward recurring revenue streams in wearable technology.

Samsung’s cautious battery development timeline suggests new technologies may not appear in near-term releases, potentially impacting competitiveness against manufacturers already implementing advanced battery solutions in flagship devices.