Samsung Develops QLED TV Breakthrough That Could Lower Production Costs By 40%

Samsung who are stripping OLED TV market share away from LG in the OLED market appear to have developed a new way to grow their share of the QLED market in the future as they move to tackle their Chinese rivals.

According to sources in South Korea Samsung has developed a new type of quantum dot sheet that reportedly lowers the cost of production per panel.

The Company along with its supplier Hansol Chemical, has developed a quantum dot sheet with only three layers, down from the standard five a development that could see Samsung have a price competitive advantage over their rivals.

The new panel design completely eliminates one of the costliest components of quantum dot sheets: barrier film.

This film, which coats both sides of a QLED panel, is designed to protect the sheet from water and oxygen and currently makes up 40% of the cost of manufacturing a QLED panel.

Samsung’s new three-layer sheet design eliminates the need for barrier film, drastically cutting down the cost of each sheet.

At this stage it’s unclear when these potential savings will go into effect, with Samsung claiming that they have not set a time when this project will be fully commercialized.

The Elac reports that new sheet design will not affect QD-OLED panels, as those panels are manufactured through an inkjet-printing process without the need for quantum dot sheets.