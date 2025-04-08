Samsung Doubles Down on OLED in Australia with Expanded 2025 Line-Up

Samsung Electronics Australia has unveiled its most expansive OLED TV range to date, significantly increasing its screen size and model offerings for local consumers.

The 2025 line-up includes the introduction of the new S85F series and updates to the S90F and S95F models, offering Australians OLED options from a compact 42 inches all the way up to a cinematic 83 inches.

The move doubles Samsung’s OLED offering compared to last year, marking a major push to cater to a broader mix of households and entertainment needs.

“We know that every Australian’s lifestyle is unique,” said Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung Australia. “So we have expanded our OLED range to provide more sizes, more models, and more personalised AI-powered features.”

The newly introduced S85F series comes in 55”, 65”, 77” and, for the first time, 83”. Meanwhile, the S90F series has been expanded to include six sizes, from a compact 42” up to 83”, and the S95F returns as the flagship, now featuring enhanced brightness and an anti-glare coating.

With AI-powered features across the board, Samsung’s OLEDs now come with personalised settings that adapt based on content type and viewing environment. This includes auto HDR upscaling, voice enhancement, and sound tuning based on room acoustics.

Samsung is also banking on its in-house AI processing tech to set its 2025 OLEDs apart. The S95F and S90F are powered by processors running 128 neural networks, designed to learn user preferences over time and optimise picture and sound in real time. These enhancements aim to make switching picture modes or adjusting settings a thing of the past.

Gaming also gets a boost with up to 165Hz variable refresh rate support, AI Game Mode, and integrated access to cloud gaming platforms via Samsung’s Gaming Hub.