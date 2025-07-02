Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes-Benz Partnership

News, News, Latest News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Samsung Electronics has announced that its Samsung Wallet digital payment app will support digital key features for upcoming Mercedes-Benz vehicles, adding the German luxury automaker to its growing list of automotive partnerships.

The integration will initially launch in Korea next month, covering 17 Mercedes-Benz models including the E-Class W214, C-Class W206, and various Maybach and AMG variants.

A total of 16 Galaxy smartphones, ranging from the Galaxy S21 Ultra to the latest S25 Edge, will support the digital key functionality.

Vehicle owners will be able to register their Samsung Wallet digital key through the Mercedes Me mobile application, enabling keyless vehicle access and remote engine starting capabilities without requiring physical proximity to the car.

The digital key system includes sharing capabilities that allow users to send temporary vehicle access to family members or friends via text messages when lending their vehicles.

Key sharing features include duration controls, customisable access permissions, and the ability to revoke access at any time, providing flexibility for vehicle owners who need to grant temporary access to others.

Security measures for the digital key system include biometric authentication or personal identification number verification, while Samsung Knox provides comprehensive device-level security protection.

The system utilises encrypted ultra-wideband technology for secure communication between smartphones and vehicles, ensuring safe and reliable access control.

%name Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership

Ultra-wideband technology operates as a short-range wireless communication protocol using high-frequency radio waves, offering precise spatial and directional recognition capabilities.

This technology enables mobile devices to accurately detect and respond to their surrounding environment, improving the reliability of vehicle access systems compared to traditional Bluetooth or near-field communication methods.

“We are very excited to provide Samsung Wallet’s digital key experience to customers of Mercedes-Benz,” said Chai Won-cheol, head of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience Division’s Digital Wallet Team.

“This collaboration allows us to expand the Galaxy ecosystem while providing customers with a safer and more convenient experience.”

The Mercedes-Benz partnership represents Samsung’s continued expansion in automotive digital key services.

Samsung Electronics first introduced digital key features for Hyundai Motor Group vehicles in 2021, followed by BMW the same year.

Audi and Volvo joined the partnership program in 2024, establishing Samsung as a significant player in smartphone-based vehicle access technology.

Lost device protection includes the ability to remotely lock smartphones through the Samsung Find application, ensuring that digital vehicle keys remain secure even if the phone is misplaced or stolen.

The comprehensive security approach addresses common concerns about smartphone-based vehicle access systems and provides multiple layers of protection for users.

AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Arlo July Promo Digital 728x90 2 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
MOTO 36331576 Q3 Ad Banners 728x90 2 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
728 x 90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Westan 728x90px Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
728x90 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes Benz Partnership

Previous Post

Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 as Honor Debuts World’s Thinnest Model

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

D-Link Launch New Outdoor Smart Security Cam

Sony's WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey

LG Announce Flagship CineBeam Projector