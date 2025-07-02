Samsung Expands Digital Car Key Program with Mercedes-Benz Partnership

Samsung Electronics has announced that its Samsung Wallet digital payment app will support digital key features for upcoming Mercedes-Benz vehicles, adding the German luxury automaker to its growing list of automotive partnerships.

The integration will initially launch in Korea next month, covering 17 Mercedes-Benz models including the E-Class W214, C-Class W206, and various Maybach and AMG variants.

A total of 16 Galaxy smartphones, ranging from the Galaxy S21 Ultra to the latest S25 Edge, will support the digital key functionality.

Vehicle owners will be able to register their Samsung Wallet digital key through the Mercedes Me mobile application, enabling keyless vehicle access and remote engine starting capabilities without requiring physical proximity to the car.

The digital key system includes sharing capabilities that allow users to send temporary vehicle access to family members or friends via text messages when lending their vehicles.

Key sharing features include duration controls, customisable access permissions, and the ability to revoke access at any time, providing flexibility for vehicle owners who need to grant temporary access to others.

Security measures for the digital key system include biometric authentication or personal identification number verification, while Samsung Knox provides comprehensive device-level security protection.

The system utilises encrypted ultra-wideband technology for secure communication between smartphones and vehicles, ensuring safe and reliable access control.

Ultra-wideband technology operates as a short-range wireless communication protocol using high-frequency radio waves, offering precise spatial and directional recognition capabilities.

This technology enables mobile devices to accurately detect and respond to their surrounding environment, improving the reliability of vehicle access systems compared to traditional Bluetooth or near-field communication methods.

“We are very excited to provide Samsung Wallet’s digital key experience to customers of Mercedes-Benz,” said Chai Won-cheol, head of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience Division’s Digital Wallet Team.

“This collaboration allows us to expand the Galaxy ecosystem while providing customers with a safer and more convenient experience.”

The Mercedes-Benz partnership represents Samsung’s continued expansion in automotive digital key services.

Samsung Electronics first introduced digital key features for Hyundai Motor Group vehicles in 2021, followed by BMW the same year.

Audi and Volvo joined the partnership program in 2024, establishing Samsung as a significant player in smartphone-based vehicle access technology.

Lost device protection includes the ability to remotely lock smartphones through the Samsung Find application, ensuring that digital vehicle keys remain secure even if the phone is misplaced or stolen.

The comprehensive security approach addresses common concerns about smartphone-based vehicle access systems and provides multiple layers of protection for users.