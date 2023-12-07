Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Full Details Leaked

June was the first time anyone heard about the upcoming Galaxy A25 5G smartphone from Samsung, with the design being leaked via 3D CAD renders. Then in August, camera specs were leaked, and now, there are more details that have been revealed. These leaks started rolling in at the beginning of November.

Screenshots of the official listing page for the phone on Samsung’s website have emerged, and it doesn’t reveal anything new.

The product listing suggests Samsung could announce the phone at any moment, and experts believe Europe will be the first to receive it as the listing in the images is in Italian.

It should be noted that Samsung is known to roll out budget phones gradually across different markets, meaning the handset should be available globally.

The Galaxy A25 5G is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch dewdrop-notched Super AMOLED display, with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1000nits peak brightness level.

Additionally, it’s tipped to be powered by an Exynos 1280 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

It’s expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear, with an OIS-assisted 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper. The front is expected to have a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

For software, the device is tipped to ship with Android-14 based One UI 6, and it will receive four generations of OS updates, and five years of security updates.

There are also additional features expected including Samsung Knox security, and Samsung Wallet, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

A size chart revealed the handset will be slightly shorter and narrower than its predecessor, however with the same thickness. It’s also expected to be a bit lighter. Launch date is still unknown, but experts believe an announcement will be made soon.