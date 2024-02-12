Samsung Galaxy A35 & Galaxy A55 Renders Leaked

Ashley Riordan
X

As an unspecified launch date approaches, new official renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 have been leaked.

Shared by leakster Evan Blass, the renders show both smartphones with punch hole displays, as well as triple camera setups on the rear.

One image indicates a yellow version not seen before, and hints at the inclusion of the Knox security suite, and an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

gsmarena 001 2 Samsung Galaxy A35 & Galaxy A55 Renders Leaked              gsmarena 002 3 Samsung Galaxy A35 & Galaxy A55 Renders Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is tipped to come with the Exynos 1380 SoC inside, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 is tipped to have the Exynos 1480 chip.

More information regarding these two smartphones is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

