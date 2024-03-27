Samsung Galaxy A55 Receives High Repairability Score

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has a lot going for it on the outside, like the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the aluminium frame, with grooved sides.

However, what does it look like on the inside, and how simple is it to repair?

PBKreviews has posted a teardown video that answers these questions.

It comes apart easily when the back panel is removed, with just Phillips screws holding it together. The battery also has a pull tab to make removing it easier.

Overall, this phone earned an 8.5 / 10 on the repairability scale, only being knocked in three categories. The display cable goes through a circuitous route, but isn’t difficult to replace, not requiring full disassembly.

It replaces the Exynos 1380 with the new Exynos 1480, which packs an AMD GPU, running the A78 / A55 CPU at higher clocks.

It’s also equipped with a large vapor chamber to keep things cool.

Moving on to the battery test, which shows significant improvement over the Galaxy A54.

Running on the new Exynos 1480 chipset, it has improved efficiency on paper, and the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessors.

The display is 0.2-inches larger as well, which could increase power consumption.

It achieves an Active Use Score of 13:27h, with web browsing and call time seeing improvements, but video streaming taking the cake in upgrades.

Compared to rivals, the Samsung Galaxy A55 beats each one, apart from the Nothing Phone (2a), according to sources.