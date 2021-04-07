Samsung Galaxy A72 Will Miss Out On A52’s Monthly Updates

Samsung’s newly-released Galaxy A52 smartphones will be eligible for monthly security updates, while other devices like the more expensive A72 will only receive them quarterly.

As reported by GizmoChina, the A52 series – including the base A52 and the A52 5G – has already received its April security patch with a new firmware update in parts of Europe. The series has been placed on the monthly update schedule generally reserves for newer flagships.

Other Ax2 devices, however, including the A72, A32 series, and A42, are stuck on quarterly updates alongside older S8 and S9 series phones. This is despite the A72 and A32 series being slated to release in Australia at the same time as the A52, on April 9.

The newest Galaxy A range of mid-tier Samsung smartphones was announced last month, and will be available starting this Friday from Samsung.com.au and major partner retailers; customers who purchase one of the new phones before April 23 will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds.

