Samsung Galaxy Ring Not Supported By iPhone

Samsung’s Vice President, Hon Pak recently revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will not be supported by iPhone.

During a roundtable discussion at Mobile World Conference 2024 in Barcelona, Hon Pak emphasised Samsung’s confidence in the Galaxy Ring and addressed the Android/iOS challenges. He also highlighted that the company’s devices are on par with Apple’s, which he said provides a good reason for consumers to transition to Samsung’s ecosystem.

He also disclosed that Samsung is working on integration with other Android devices, not just Samsung phones.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in US sizes 5-13 and the larger sizes will be fitted with larger battery cells, and will offer battery life that varies between five and nine days.

It is rumoured that the release of the Galaxy Ring will coincide with the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

