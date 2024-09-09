Samsung Galaxy Ring To Be Available In Oz From October

With the new Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris ahead of the Olympics this year, the South Korean company began rolling out the device in a phased manner across markets globally.

Now, Australia is confirmed to become the first country in the South-East Asia and Oceania region to receive the device starting mid-October.

The Galaxy Ring, which is shaking up the digital healthcare market, will initially be available exclusively on the company’s Australian website and its Samsung Experience Stores in the country.

The AI-technology backed device offers 24/7 wellness monitoring. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health and do not require a subscription.

Weighing between 2.3-3 grams, the AI-powered Galaxy Ring can track sleep, oxygen, heart rate and skin temperature due to its three built-in sensors.

The Galaxy Ring offers sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm, based on all-new sleep metrics for a more detailed analysis and understanding of sleep.

Samsung claims up to seven days of battery life, and a water resistance of 100 metres as well as a Titanium Grade 5 finish on the ring.

ChannelNews got a closer look at the Ring recently at IFA Berlin. New features allow you to perform smart home functions with it. For example, it is capable of knowing you are asleep, and if you have left lights on, it will automatically turn them off. To save time, it will also turn on the robot vacuum cleaner when it detects that you have fallen asleep.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in Australia in nine size options, from 5 to 13, and in three colour options — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

For those ordering the Ring online, there’s always a nagging concern that the Ring may not be the perfect size. To alleviate those concerns, Samsung is offering a Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit.

As part of the checkout process, customers can choose the ‘I don’t know my size’ option. The Sizing Kit will be shipped first, and customers can wear the sample ring so that the sensors are facing up. If their finger feels comfortable even after 24 hours, they can go back to their online order and confirm their ring size to complete their order.

The positive reception that Samsung has received for this product has reportedly led it to consider ramping up the production of this device from 400,000 units this year to 600,000 units.