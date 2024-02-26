Samsung Galaxy Ring To Be Showcased At MWC

Samsung will be unveiling its first wearable smart ring as part of its health-focused wearables at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The South Korean tech giant will publicly display the Galaxy Ring for the first time after offering a sneak peak of the ring at the Galaxy S24 smartphone series launch event in California last month.

Samsung’s statement on Sunday indicated that the Galaxy Ring offers users more personalised and seamless experiences enabled by advances in artificial intelligence.

Visitors at the Mobile World Congress will also be able to see new health-tracking capabilities provided by the ring when the paired with the Galaxy Watch6 series.

Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple and Alphabet Google using such features.

According to tomsguide.com, it is rumoured that Samsung plans to launch its first ring-based wearable health monitor at an Unpacked event later this year, and that a recent report from ETNews suggests that the launch may be scheduled for latter half of July at an event that may also see the official announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That same report claims that the Galaxy Ring is be come in eight different sizes, reveals tomsguide.com, adding that the ring will feature ECG functionality, which would allow it to monitor the heart’s electrical activity to track and measure health and sleep-related information.