Samsung Galaxy Rings For The Wider Finger Tipped For January

X

If your fingers are generously proportioned, you may have had trouble getting a Samsung Galaxy Ring onto a digit.

Currently, the company sells the smart rings in sizes 5 to 13 (image at top is a still from a Galaxy Ring video). And now – drumroll please – another release date has been forecast for the expansion into sizes 14 and 15.

There was talk the upsized rings would be unveiled in September, but now January is being tipped as the month that matters. Will it be so? Take the information with as much or as little salt as required.

Screen Shot 2024 08 26 at 11.52.19 am Samsung Galaxy Rings For The Wider Finger Tipped For January
Samsung Galaxy Ring. Image: Supplied.

Samsung says its Galaxy Ring sizes are based on standard US and Canada sizing measurements, however there is a difference with the Galaxy – its raised sensors mean that it is not like a standard piece of jewellery.

The North American Standard ranges from size ¼ (12.04mm internal diameter) to size 12 ¾ (22mm internal diameter).

It has been suggested the size 14 Galaxy Ring will have a 23mm internal diameter, and the 15 a 23.8mm internal diameter.

People who buy a Galaxy are first sent a box with nine replica rings. They are invited to try the rings on different fingers before landing on the right size for the right finger. The ring is then sent.

The ring retails in Australia for $699.

