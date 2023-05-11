Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Getting A Security Update

A recent release of the May 2023 security update by Samsung for the Galaxy S21 FE is bringing the latest security features and improvements to the phone. The roll out started in some Latin American countries already, but is expected to expand worldwide by the end of the month.

The new security patch fixes over 70 security flaws found with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which will make this phone more reliable and secure. This update will bump up the firmware version to G990EXXS5EWD4 and it can be installed by going to Settings > Software Update > then tap Download and Install.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released last year with Android 12, but since has already received the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update, and the One UI 5.1 update. It is expected to have three more major updates in the future – Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16.

This phone is know for features including 1 6.4-inchc FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 12MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It also comes with a 4500mAh battery, supporting 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

