Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs Leak

The global chip shortage impacted the exciting new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but with expectations it will now be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2022, key specs and images have leaked.

Turns out the device will boast a 6.4″ FHD+ OLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rate. This will be secured with Gorilla Glass, while the rear will be polycarbonate plastic.

Expect an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 64MP primary camera at the back.

There will be an ultra-wide and depth sensor for the primary cam, as well as a 32MP front camera.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipsets, offering 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Power will be through a 4,500mAh battery, capable of 15W fast charging.