Samsung Galaxy S22 To 70% Recharge In 35 Minutes

Leaks are suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S22, set to be the company’s flagship phone of 2022, will be packing serious weight in the battery department.

Word has come through on Twitter it will feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which could see it hit 70 per cent charge in 35 minutes.

Sure, there are other phones around that will beat that, but for Samsung – whose phones currently cap out at 30W fast charging – it’s exciting.

Still, it does appear there will be issues to contend with. The word is the phone will actually come with a 25W charger out of the box, suggesting the 45W charger will be an optional purchasable extra.

