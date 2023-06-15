Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped For Launch As Watch Gets Health Makeover

Samsung Galaxy watches will be adding a new update, an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature that will assist watch wearers understand their heart health better, and it’s coming just as the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been tipped.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a type of abnormal heart rhythm that estimated will affect over 12 million individuals worldwide by 2030.

The IRHN being added to these smartwatches will help notify wearers if the watch detects heartbeat rhythms suggestive of AFib.

It has been advised not to use this feature as an official medical devices, but if a notification is received, it would be a great idea to book an appointment with a doctor, as the watch may have just potentially saved the user’s life, depending on the severity.

There are already many documented cases of smartwatches saving lives, and assisting with things such as official AFib diagnoses.

Now, there are already plenty of great health-monitoring features on Galaxy Watches, but the addition of IRHN will allow users to be far more informed regarding their cardiovascular health.

IRHN is not yet available, but will be coming to Galaxy Watches in the next few months along with the launch of Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch software update.

It will be available in 13 countries at launch including: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, China, Indonesia, Panama, United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and South Korea, with more countries to follow. Samsung have advised it will be launching IHRN on older devices that won’t run One UI 5 Watch “later this year” after it launches for newer models. Along with this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been noted to launch in the third quarter of this year, but only for some.

There will be a wider release, but this won’t happen until the fourth quarter of 2023 or even the first quarter of 2024.

This is worrying some as it may end up too late for a release, just like with what happened with the release of the Galaxy S21 FE, released just two months before the Galaxy S22 and was unable to make it to competition.

There are reports the Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2200 chip, the same processor as the S22, and unlike the S22, all models will be powered by the Exynos 2200.

There are also claims the S23 FE will be featuring an improved 50MP rear camera, a step up from the 12MP main sensors in previous FE models.

It will also have the same 4500mAh battery as other models.