Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has received a major camera update in South Korea, Europe, the US, and now Australia.

It comes with firmware version S92x1UEU1AXB7 and requires a download of around 680MB.

The update arrived with the February 2024 Android security patch. See below the new features:

  • Brighter Backlight Shots: High-pixel mode comes with better balance in bright scenes.
  • Sharper Text Zooms (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Provides crystal-clear text, even at high magnifications.
  • Ultra-Smooth Video (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Capture clarity and detail in rear video recording.
  • Indoor Portrait Enhancements (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Brighter shadows and sharper faces.
  • Food Mode Fiesta: Richer and more vibrant food photos.

%name Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update

  • Night Mode Magic: Improved saturation and white balance for more natural-looking night-time shots.
  • DNG Gallery Zoom: Explore photos in greater detail with improved image quality when zooming using the Expert RAW app.
  • Action Heroes (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Capture fast-moving subjects in backlit conditions.
  • Subjects Shine (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Provides optimised exposure and colour expression in photo mode.

If a user has yet to see the update arrive on their carrier-locked Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, they can manually check for it by heading to Settings < Software Update.

240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
4SQM True X Banner 4 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
4Square clarity ad 1 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
728x90 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
728x90 Iconic Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
Previous Post

PSB's New Earbuds With Audiodo Personal Sound Begin Shipping

LG 2024 Notebooks With Intel Core CPUs Now Available For Preorder

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Jabra Evolve 75e Packs A Punch For Both Work & Play
Earphones That Shure Do Isolate Sound
Bose Sport Earbuds With Similar Design To Powerbeats Pro Found In FCC Filing