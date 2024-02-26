Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has received a major camera update in South Korea, Europe, the US, and now Australia.

It comes with firmware version S92x1UEU1AXB7 and requires a download of around 680MB.

The update arrived with the February 2024 Android security patch. See below the new features:

Brighter Backlight Shots: High-pixel mode comes with better balance in bright scenes.

Sharper Text Zooms (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Provides crystal-clear text, even at high magnifications.

Ultra-Smooth Video (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Capture clarity and detail in rear video recording.

Indoor Portrait Enhancements (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Brighter shadows and sharper faces.

Brighter shadows and sharper faces. Food Mode Fiesta: Richer and more vibrant food photos.

Night Mode Magic: Improved saturation and white balance for more natural-looking night-time shots.

Improved saturation and white balance for more natural-looking night-time shots. DNG Gallery Zoom: Explore photos in greater detail with improved image quality when zooming using the Expert RAW app.

Action Heroes (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Capture fast-moving subjects in backlit conditions.

Subjects Shine (Galaxy S24 Ultra only): Provides optimised exposure and colour expression in photo mode.

If a user has yet to see the update arrive on their carrier-locked Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, they can manually check for it by heading to Settings < Software Update.