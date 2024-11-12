Samsung Galaxy S25 Needs New Software, So Bring On The Beta

Samsung’s Android software known as One UI 7 Beta has been on the precipice of being seeded for a few months now. So when is it finally being released for further testing?

The CE giant wants the new user interface inside 2025’s Galaxy S25, but it wants to get it right. And yet it doesn’t want to mess about.

The S24 was released in January this year and after Christmas 2024 people will start to become a little antsy. Pressure, meet more pressure.

Depending on who you listen to, the One UI 7 Beta rollout was going to happen in July, then August, then September, then before the end of the year.

So it’s no surprise another tipster on Twitter/X has tossed out another prediction: the update will start seeding on November 17, and will be limited to South Korea and the United States.

One UI 6.1.1 was initially released with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 earlier this year.

That update primarily focused on introducing new AI features to Samsung’s foldable phones and included some minor features to enhance productivity and media consumption experiences on Galaxy devices.

The upcoming One UI 7 is expected to be a significant update once released to beta testers and the public.

One of the big potential changes is a notable redesign of the camera user interface (UI), ChannelNews reported in July: “It could involve moving all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom of the screen for easier access.” 

Other shooting modes might be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu, according to Digital Trends.

Samsung is also believed to be planning to introduce a pill-shaped feature for system apps on the home screen, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. But, instead of placing this feature in the top centre of the screen, it could be pushed to the left side of a phone’s notification area.

In One UI 7, users can also potentially expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel. It would result in separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, with notifications on the left and quick settings to the right.

