Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sets New Record, Reaches 1M Sales in Just 21 Days

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S25 series has set a new sales record, surpassing 1 million units in South Korea within just 21 days of its February 7 launch, the company announced Friday.

This milestone makes it the fastest-selling Galaxy smartphone series, achieving the feat seven days earlier than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24, and four days sooner than the previous record-holder, the Galaxy Note 10 from 2019.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25’s cutting-edge performance, driven by its latest processor and memory enhancements, was the key factor influencing consumer purchases.

“The Galaxy S25 series has received a positive response from consumers thanks to its best-ever performance, refined design, and consistent pricing across all models,” said Jung Ho-jin, Vice President of Domestic Sales at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring a titanium frame and a 200-megapixel camera, emerged as the best-selling model, accounting for nearly 50% of total sales.

Among colour options, Titanium Silver Blue and Titanium White Silver were the most popular for the Ultra model, while Ice Blue and Silver Shadow topped preferences for the Galaxy S25 Plus and standard S25.

Samsung also credited the rapid sales to the New Galaxy AI Subscription Club, a plan offering a 50% residual value return upon device return after a year, along with Samsung Care+ protection.

Notably, 1 in 5 pre-order customers opted for the subscription, with around 60% of subscribers aged in their 20s and 30s.

Samsung plans to sustain momentum by expanding sales through various customer benefit programs.

