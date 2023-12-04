Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

As Samsung prepares for the release of the Galaxy S24 series, the company has started appearing on various certification websites, including the FCC, hinting at an imminent launch.

There are also leaks surrounding the successor, the Galaxy S25 series, which have started appearing online as well.

Some new information has been tipped regarding the cameras on the S25 and S25+, such as Samsung reportedly ditching the GN3 sensor for Sony’s image sensor.

The ISOCELL GN3 sensor has been used in various Samsung phones over the last three years, including the Galaxy S22, S22+, S23, S23+, Fold4, and Fold5.

maxresdefault 1 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor

It’s a 50MP sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.0 micron pixels, and Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support.

But this may be changing with the S25 series, as the leak suggests. The change would be significant to Samsung as the GN3 sensor has been its reliable workhorse.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to keep the 50MP GN3 sensor as their main camera, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto unit. No official launch date has been revealed yet.

3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
728x90 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
bundles 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
4Square clarity ad 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
TGE 612123 AE OB 728x90px EN US Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor
Previous Post

Latest Google Messages Update Brings Various New Features

Apple Issues ‘Zero-Day Alert’ For Users

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra Take On Optus With Smart Wi-Fi Booster 2.0
Sega To Release Mega Drive Mini 2 With Sega CD
EA's Dead Space Remake Only Coming To Next-Gen Consoles