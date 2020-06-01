According to Sammobile, Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch – which has been dubbed the Galaxy Watch 2, though no official name has been confirmed – will have a physical rotating bezel, a feature that was absent from the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2, but present on the first Galaxy Watch.

While the Galaxy Watch Active 2 does have a virtual touch bezel, consumers have missed the physical dial.

In addition, documents filed with the FCC reveal that the Galaxy Watch 2 will be slightly smaller in size than its predecessor, available in 45mm and 41mm (compared to 46mm and 42mm).

The FCC documents, spotted by Droid-Life, also revealed that the watches will have Gorilla Glass DX protection, 5ATM water resistance, GPS, and LTE.

Given the short period between Samsung filing with the FCC and unveiling the Watch Active 2 last year, some have speculated that Samsung will formally announce the Galaxy Watch 2 shortly. However, others are predicting that the Galaxy Watch 2 will be unveiled alongside the Note 20 in August.