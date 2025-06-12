Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 & Flip 7 FE Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung’s next generation of foldable smartphones is nearly here and the leaks are ramping up.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its budget-friendly sibling, the Z Flip 7 FE, have both surfaced online ahead of their expected launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will not deliver a radical redesign, Samsung is set to refine its clamshell style.

Leaked renders suggest a slightly taller frame (166.6mm vs 165.1mm) and a larger outer display, now stretching to 4.0 inches from 3.4 inches. The familiar internal screen also grows modestly to 6.85 inches.

One of the biggest aesthetic shifts could be the introduction of a sleeker full-width cover screen that integrates the camera lenses directly into the panel.

Samsung is expected to boost durability by reducing the display crease and possibly reintroducing its in-house Exynos chipsets.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung’s first “Fan Edition” foldable, has cleared the FCC and BIS certification hurdles, confirming its global launch is imminent.

The Flip 7 FE will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, wireless charging, and reverse wireless power sharing.

Tipped to feature the Exynos 2400 chipset, the FE model is aimed at users wanting the iconic flip design without the high price tag.

Expected to launch around 1 million KRW (A$1,100), it will likely sit well below the standard Flip 7 and Fold 7 in Samsung’s lineup.