Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Targets Gen Z with TikTok-Ready Cameras and AI Assistant

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact foldable smartphone designed for digital natives who demand style, functionality, and AI-powered convenience in a pocket-friendly package.

The device features the largest FlexWindow display ever on a Galaxy Z Flip at 4.1 inches, enabling users to handle most tasks without opening the phone, perfect for quick social media checks and rapid-fire messaging.

The standout FlexWindow brings edge-to-edge usability with 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring content remains visible even in bright sunlight during outdoor adventures or festival photography.

The enhanced Vision Booster technology makes scrolling through Instagram stories or watching TikTok videos seamless, regardless of lighting conditions.

For content creators and social media enthusiasts, the Galaxy Z Flip7 transforms into a pocket-sized studio with its dual rear camera system featuring a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The FlexCam functionality allows hands-free video recording and photography, ideal for creating content without assistance.

Real-Time Filters let users preview effects instantly, while the new Zoom Slider enables quick adjustments perfect for outfit shots or group selfies.

The phone’s AI capabilities cater specifically to young users’ digital lifestyles through features like Gemini Live integration directly on the FlexWindow.

Users can search for information, manage travel plans, and get outfit recommendations using voice commands without opening the device.

The AI-powered personalisation includes curated wallpaper suggestions, emoji customisation, and dynamic widgets that adapt to personal style and daily routines.

Battery anxiety becomes obsolete with the 4,300mAh battery delivering up to 31 hours of video playback, ensuring all-day usage for streaming, gaming, and social media consumption.

The 3nm processor provides enhanced performance for demanding apps and multitasking scenarios common among young professionals and students.

Now, Bar integration with third-party apps keeps users connected to essential services like ride-sharing apps, music streaming, and sports scores directly from the cover screen.

Now Brief provides personalised daily updates including traffic alerts, calendar events, and fitness summaries tailored to individual schedules and preferences.

The Galaxy Z Flip7’s compact design appeals to fashion-conscious users, measuring just 13.7mm when folded and weighing 188 grams.

Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and featuring an Armor Aluminum frame, the device balances style with durability for active lifestyles.

Samsung DeX functionality debuts on the Galaxy Z Flip7, enabling transformation into a mobile workstation when connected to external displays, supporting productivity needs for students and young professionals who value flexibility in work and study environments.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE offers a more accessible entry point at $1,499, maintaining core foldable functionality with a 6.7-inch main display and 50MP FlexCam while providing essential AI features for budget-conscious younger consumers.

Both models will be available for pre-order starting July 10, 2025, with general availability beginning August 1.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 starts at $1,799 for 256GB storage, while the Z Flip7 FE begins at $1,499 for 128GB, positioning Samsung’s foldable technology within reach of younger demographics seeking premium features without flagship pricing.