Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colour Options Leak

New details of Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone have leaked, closely following the news that the company is looking to prioritize foldable sales over budget A series and flagship Galaxy S devices.

Infamous leaker and tipster Evan Blass has revealed the different variations and options for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will come in four colours and have three storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

While there is no news on what RAM the device will run, previous rumours suggest that it will range from 8GB RAM for 128GB of storage and 16GB for 512GB of storage.

Colour options seem to include Beige, Burgundy Red, Grey Green and Phantom Black. All storage options are available with all colours except Burgundy Red, which does seem to be available for 128GB models.

The specs of the Galaxy Fold 4 are yet to be confirmed; however, rumours suggest that it will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 4,400mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging, running on Android 12 with a One UI overlay.

Panels on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both boast 120Hz refresh rate, with the inner screen being a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED panel whilst the outer display is a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel.

The back will boast a triple camera module with a 50MP main sensor with a pair of 12MP lenses, one for ultra-wide and one telephoto for 3x zoom. On the front, there will be a 10MP snapper and a 16MP under-display lens.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to release alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10th. The company is also tipped to develop foldable phones for the budget market in the future, further establishing their push for the technology.