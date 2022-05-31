Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leak

Leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show a mighty impressive update coming down the line.

According to data engineer Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have the same sized 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner panel as the Fold 3, but with an improved aspect ratio. The outside panel will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED, with both sporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen Plus SoC will power the phone, with either 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options. The battery will be 4,400mAh capacity with 25W fast charging.

Camera-wise, expect a 50MP primary snapper, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP megapixel telephoto lens. The inner camera will be a 16MP under-display lens, with a 10MP snapper on the front.

