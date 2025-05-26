Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Leak Teases Brand’s Slimmest Foldable Yet

The first alleged image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 has surfaced online, offering an early glimpse of what’s shaping up to be the company’s thinnest foldable yet.

The leak arrives just weeks before Samsung’s expected Unpacked event in early July, where the Fold7 will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the new Flip7 FE.

While the leaked photo only shows the back of the Z Fold7, it hints at some of the hardware changes in store.

A familiar vertical triple-camera setup is present, but design tweaks, including a slightly wider camera island and lower flash placement, suggest the rumoured 200MP main sensor might be legitimate. If true, this would be a major upgrade over the Fold6’s 50MP shooter.

The Z Fold7 is expected to feature a significantly thinner profile, measuring just 4.54mm when unfolded and 9mm when closed – narrowly thicker than the Oppo Find N5, currently the slimmest foldable on the market.

Samsung is reportedly achieving this by removing the dedicated S Pen digitizer and switching to a titanium backplate, a move inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The Fold7 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ‘Elite for Galaxy’ chipset globally, paired with at least 12GB of RAM and a 4,400mAh battery. A near bezel-less inner display is also expected, shrinking from 1.9mm to just 1mm.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the more affordable Flip7 FE are expected to target different markets with a mix of chipsets: Exynos 2500 for most regions and Snapdragon 8 Elite in North America and China. The Flip7 FE is also rumoured to feature the older Exynos 2400.

As Samsung begins shipping demo units to retailers, more leaks are likely in the coming weeks.

The leak follows Samsung’s recent release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner, lighter variant of its flagship S25 series.