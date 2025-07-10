Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Transforms into 8-Inch Creative Powerhouse

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold7, positioning the device as the ultimate productivity powerhouse for young professionals, students, and content creators who demand premium performance in a portable package.

Starting at $2,899, the foldable smartphone combines cutting-edge technology with practical features designed for digital natives who juggle multiple apps, create content, and need seamless transitions between work and social media.

The Galaxy Z Fold7’s standout feature is its massive 8-inch main display that’s 11% larger than the previous generation, creating an expansive workspace perfect for split-screen multitasking between study apps, streaming platforms, and social media management.

The device transforms from a traditional 6.5-inch smartphone when folded to a tablet-like experience when opened, ideal for editing videos, managing multiple Instagram accounts, or taking detailed notes during lectures.

For the TikTok generation, the Galaxy Z Fold7 introduces the first 200MP camera in the Galaxy Z series, capturing incredibly detailed content that stands out on social platforms.

The AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimises photos and videos for different lighting conditions, while Night Video technology separates moving subjects from backgrounds to reduce noise in low-light club scenes or late-night hangouts.

The creative editing capabilities cater specifically to young content creators with AI-powered tools optimised for the large display.

Photo Assist enables seamless object removal and background replacement, while Portrait Studio transforms pet photos and selfies with professional-quality effects.

The new Side-by-Side Editing feature allows real-time comparison of original and edited versions, making it easier to perfect content before posting.

Galaxy AI integration reaches new levels with Gemini Live’s multimodal capabilities, understanding what users see, say, and do across the expansive screen.

Circle to Search provides instant gaming tips and information without interrupting gameplay, while AI Results View displays generated content in separate windows to maintain workflow efficiency during study sessions or project work.

The device weighs just 215 grams despite its advanced capabilities, making it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra while offering significantly more screen real estate.

At 8.9mm thick when folded, it maintains pocket-friendly portability for young users who prioritise both functionality and style in their tech choices.

Audio Eraser technology automatically detects and removes unwanted background noise like wind or traffic from video recordings, perfect for creating clean content in noisy environments like campus cafeterias or busy streets.

The enhanced Generative Edit feature now offers proactive suggestions with Suggest Erases, automatically detecting distractions in photos with a simple tap.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor delivers performance boosts of 41% in AI processing, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation, ensuring smooth operation when running demanding apps, games, and creative software simultaneously.

This power enables faster real-time language translation for international students and seamless AI-powered editing workflows.

Samsung DeX functionality transforms the Galaxy Z Fold7 into a desktop-like workstation when connected to external displays, supporting hybrid work and study environments that appeal to young professionals and students who value flexibility in their productivity setups.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting July 10, 2025, with general availability beginning August 1.

Available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet-black, and exclusive Mint colour-ways, the device targets young consumers who want premium technology that adapts to their dynamic, multi-platform digital lifestyles.