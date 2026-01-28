Samsung Gives Every Milano Cortina 2026 Athlete a Special Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition

Samsung has launched a special-edition Galaxy Z Flip7 that will be handed to every athlete competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, extending the company’s long-running partnership with the Olympics.

Around 3,800 athletes from roughly 90 countries will receive the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, which Samsung says is designed to support competitors throughout their time in the Olympic Village and during competition.

The foldable is also designed to help the athletes capture and share key moments. It will play a central role in the Games’ official ‘Victory Selfie’ tradition, which made its debut at Paris 2024.

For the first time at a Winter Olympics, the feature will expand to team events, allowing entire teams to take and share podium selfies using the same device.

Samsung is also launching a new ‘Victory Profile’ initiative in partnership with selected national Olympic committees, using the Galaxy S25 Ultra to create portrait-style stories of athletes’ journeys.

Hardware-wise, the Olympic Edition is based on Samsung’s latest Z Flip7, featuring a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide dual camera system, a redesigned edge-to-edge FlexWindow and deep integration with Galaxy AI.

AI features include real-time on-device translation, photo editing tools, and a ‘Now Brief’ daily summary that can surface schedules, reminders and fitness information.

The special edition gets a distinctive look, with a blue glass back inspired by Italian azure, a gold metal frame and Olympic-themed wallpapers. A custom clear case with gold laurel detailing is also included.

Samsung has also preloaded the phones with a suite of Games-related apps and services, including a digital ‘Galaxy Athlete Card’ for exchanging profiles, Samsung Wallet passes for Village services, and a 100GB 5G eSIM for connectivity.

Other inclusions cover everything from fitness tracking to official Olympic apps and support services.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition will start being distributed in Olympic Villages across six host cities from January 30. Samsung will also operate on-site support stations to help athletes set up their devices and transfer data.