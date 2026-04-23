Samsung Goes Big on AI, Art and Supersized TVs That Answer Questions

Samsung is going all-in on AI, giant screens and a TV that can finally answer your questions.

Marking 20 years as the world’s number one TV brand and 12 years as the top soundbar brand, Samsung unveiled its full 2026 TV and audio lineup in Sydney, spanning Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, UHD and Lifestyle models, alongside new Music Studio wireless speakers and refreshed sound products.

The pitch was equal parts premium picture quality and practical AI. Phil Gaut, head of consumer electronics, described the new range as featuring “the best TVs I’ve ever seen”, with Samsung leaning heavily into claims around image quality, colour reproduction and smarter sound.

Samsung says its latest TVs can reproduce up to 2 septillion colours – or 2,417,851,639,229,258,349,412,352 – if you’re counting.

A major focus was Vision AI Companion, Samsung’s new on-screen AI layer, which brings together Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot.

A key part of that pitch is removing the “second screen” habit. Instead of reaching for a phone mid-show, Samsung is positioning its TVs as capable of answering questions in real time – from identifying actors to explaining scenes – with responses appearing on screen without interrupting what you’re watching.

Samsung Australia’s director of visual display Simon Howe (pictured), said the feature is designed to address a common behaviour among Australians, many of whom regularly pick up another device while watching TV.

Howe said the 2026 range is the company’s “most diverse and accessible yet”, with AI features now rolling across 4K-and-above models.

With legendary Aussie commentator Mark Beretta in attendance, who said the 115-inch display made his “heart race”, Samsung is also pushing AI into sports viewing, with features that allow users to adjust audio layers in real time, including turning down crowd noise while keeping commentary clear, or vice versa, alongside picture optimisation for smoother motion and sharper on-field detail. Ironically, Beretta said switching off commentary altogether is something he often prefers.

Locally, Samsung says the line-up has been tailored for Australian homes and tastes, with 50% more Glare-Free models, 50% more Art TV options and 50% more ultra-large displays than the 2025 range.

Samsung is clearly betting big on the premium end. The new Micro RGB range, offered in sizes up to 115 inches, is being positioned as the future of high-end home cinema, while the company says the fastest-growing TV segment is now 98 inches and above. Australia, executives said, is the fourth-largest market in the world for these supersized displays. The flagship 115-inch Micro RGB model is priced at $41,999, with 85-inch models around $9,999 and smaller 55-inch options from $2,499.

OLED remains central to the strategy, with the flagship S95H joined by the S90H and S85H. Samsung is also pushing harder into art-led TVs, extending the Art Store to around 90% of the 2026 TV range and launching a 98-inch Frame for the first time. OLED pricing ranges from around $1,999 up to $9,999 for larger premium models.

Samsung also highlighted its partnership with Aboriginal artist Sarrita King (pictured), who described the almost decade long collaboration as a career highlight, saying Samsung’s displays present her work “in its truest form,” capturing the energy and movement of her ‘Lightning’ series “with integrity and depth.” Samsung execs also noted that Australia sells more Frame TVs per capita than any other country. They range from around $1,299 to $4,999 depending on size.

On audio, Samsung expanded beyond soundbars with the new Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5.

Executives acknowledged that in the past, buyers often had to choose between design and performance – a trade-off Samsung claims it is now addressing with its latest range.

The more premium Music Studio 7 (pictured above) sits at the top of the lineup at $749, delivering a 3.1.1-channel audio experience with Dolby Atmos, high-resolution audio and an extended frequency range designed for more detailed sound. It also supports expanded Q-Symphony, allowing users to connect multiple speakers with a Samsung TV, and is designed to pair visually with large-screen TVs.

The smaller Music Studio 5 (below), priced at $499, is aimed at more compact spaces, offering wireless streaming, Dolby Atmos support and Samsung’s AI Dynamic Bass Control to enhance low-end performance.