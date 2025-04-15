Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Samsung has paused the global rollout of its One UI 7 software update just days after its release, following reports of a major bug affecting devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

According to multiple outlets, including The Verge and Android Authority, users who updated to One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 experienced a critical issue that prevented them from unlocking their phones.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the bug, the company has removed the firmware from its servers and stopped distribution to all devices as a precaution.

one ui 7 img11 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug

The affected models reportedly include the Galaxy S24 lineup, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The update was initially made available to S25 users at launch and began rolling out to other devices on April 7, with a U.S. release on April 10.

Samsung has yet to comment on the issue or provide a timeline for a fix.

Users are advised not to download the update if it’s still accessible and to await further updates from the company.

FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
EASTER 2025 Banner 728x90px Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Westan 728x90px Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
denon perl white 728x90 1 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
728x90 Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Previous Post

OpenAI Eyes Screenless Smartphone That Could Disrupt iPhone Market

Google's Android 15 Storage Requirement May Drive Up Cost of Budget Phones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Strengthens Bravia Projector, TV and Audio Lineup

GoPro Rolls Out New Editing App & Premium+ Subscription Tier

REVIEW: From Berlin To Barcelona We Gave The New Note 8 A Serious Workout