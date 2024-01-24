Samsung Home Entertainment Devices Gain Self-Repair Program

Samsung has announced its self-repair program will now include select home entertainment devices, having developed a range of step by step self-repair directions for various products, and providing replacement parts, as well as repair tools.

The program will now cover Samsung 2023 TVs, as well as remotes, and monitors released over the last year or so.

Additionally, the program includes the 2nd Gen Freestyle projector and select soundbars. The replacement parts can be purchased directly from Samsung.

The program does not cover every repair issue. For TVs and monitors, it only handles issues related to the picture, power, Wi-Fi connection, sound, and remote.

For soundbars, the program will only cover problems with HDMI and optical connections, power, sound, and wireless communication.

Samsung has said most issues can be fixed with common tools, such as a screwdriver.

In December, the company opened up the program to foldable devices, and in the first part of 2023, the S22 and Galaxy Book devices were added to the program.

Samsung have also recently revealed a range of self-repair parts for devices in the program, including speakers, SIM trays, side keys, volume keys, display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports.

Galaxy Book owners can also conduct DIY repairs to the speakers and fan.