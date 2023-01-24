Samsung Introduce AI Dishwasher

Already a hit in Korea and believed to be heading to Australia, Samsung’s bespoke 14-person dishwasher features AI to customise the cleaning process, automatically detecting tableware contamination and adjusting water usage, temperature, spray strength and other functions accordingly.

Adding to the unit’s impact in your kitchen life, it learns from the processes used most regularly and will recommend washing patterns.

It has an interactive notification window to provide all the info a user needs for best possible cleaning, and the unit can be linked with Samsung’s SmartThings app.

The Samsung Bespoke dishwasher is the first to receive the AI+ certification from the Korea Standards Association, and packs a 100°C hot air-drying function, with three drying modes – normal, strong and max select for hot-air drying.

Arriving in Kitchen Fit Built-In and True Built-In options, this unit fits in with your kitchen interior. The Samsung Bespoke dishwasher originally hit the market in Korea to a warm reception in 2020, and there have been several iterations since.

This latest version has the same external dimensions as what’s come before, though it has an expanded capacity, ready to sort out up to 14 pieces of tableware. It’s also fitted with a Max Flex 3-tier basket that allows the middle and upper baskets to move up or down freely, which means it can load various types and sizes of tableware, which, let’s be honest, describes most of the contents of our cupboards.

The new Samsung bespoke dishwasher will also harmonise with the other Samsung bespoke appliances introduced ahead of CES 2023.