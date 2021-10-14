Samsung Join Huge Run Of Tech Events

With three huge tech events impacting across three consecutive days next week, things are set to get very interesting indeed.

Samsung has sent out invites for Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, which will be held on Wednesday October 20 at 10AM (midnight AEST). So the calendar looks like this – Apple’s Unleashed event on the Monday, Google’s Pixel 6 launch on Tuesday, and now Samsung’s latest Galaxy unveiling on the Wednesday.

Galaxy2 1024x682 Samsung Join Huge Run Of Tech Events

As for what to expect, Samsung say, “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colourful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

That’s all very vague at the moment, but it seems to hint at some range of personalised products – new colourways, perhaps, or firmware updates to the latest range of Galaxy products.

Or perhaps Samsung is just trying to undercut the Pixel 6…

