Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Samsung has teamed up with gaming festival Pax Australia, which was in Melbourne from October 11 to 13, to offer a range of short-run deals on gaming monitors, phones, smart TVs, soundbars and storage.

The company has knocked up to $800 off its gaming monitors, which can bend, stretch and reach for the sky, and $300 off phones.

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 9.15.40 am Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved UHD Gaming Monitor.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 10.14.50 am Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved UHD Gaming Monitor, in cockpit mode.

The 55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved UHD Gaming Monitor has been slashed by $800, from $3,999 to $3,199. The massive screen can be tilted from horizontal to cockpit mode, and multi-view, with up to four inputs.

This deal is available until October 21, 2024.

A range of other products are on sale until October 23:

The 57” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor is available for $2,599, down from $3,199. 

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 9.23.31 am Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
57″ Odyssey Neo G95NC Curved QLED DUHD Gaming Monitor.

Save $500 off the 27” Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor – from $1,499 down to $999. 

The 49″ Odyssey OLED G93SD Curved DQHD Gaming Monitor is $2,599, down from $3,199.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is on special, from $2,749 to $2,449.

The new HW-Q800D Q-Series Soundbar has been reduced from $1,099 to $799.

There are also deals on storage.

You can see the full suite of deals here.

Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
728x90 Iconic Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
QUEEN 728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
728X90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors
Previous Post

NRGVault Unveils New Range Of Rugged Powerbanks

LG Set To Roll Out TV & Appliance Leasing/Rent, Will Retail Be In The Mix?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New ASUS Gaming Laptop To Be Unveiled At CES 2024
Huawei Revs Up Mate20 RS Series With Porsche
BlackBerry 5G With Android Coming After TCL Gives Up License