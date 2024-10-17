Samsung Knocks Up To $800 Off Gaming Monitors

Samsung has teamed up with gaming festival Pax Australia, which was in Melbourne from October 11 to 13, to offer a range of short-run deals on gaming monitors, phones, smart TVs, soundbars and storage.

The company has knocked up to $800 off its gaming monitors, which can bend, stretch and reach for the sky, and $300 off phones.

The 55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved UHD Gaming Monitor has been slashed by $800, from $3,999 to $3,199. The massive screen can be tilted from horizontal to cockpit mode, and multi-view, with up to four inputs.

This deal is available until October 21, 2024.

A range of other products are on sale until October 23:

The 57” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor is available for $2,599, down from $3,199.

Save $500 off the 27” Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor – from $1,499 down to $999.

The 49″ Odyssey OLED G93SD Curved DQHD Gaming Monitor is $2,599, down from $3,199.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is on special, from $2,749 to $2,449.

The new HW-Q800D Q-Series Soundbar has been reduced from $1,099 to $799.

There are also deals on storage.

You can see the full suite of deals here.