Samsung Knox Integrates Into Samsung 2024 TVs

Security framework Samsung Knox has achieved Common Criteria (CC) certification for Samsung 2024 TVs.

The CC certification is a global benchmark acknowledged by 31 countries for assessing the security integrity of IT products, which Samsung has achieved over 10 consecutive years for Samsung Knox.

This means that Samsung’s global security excellence has been validated by achieving the certification ahead of the 2024 TVs becoming available to consumers.

The CC certification emphasises Samsung Knox security features including Tizen OS Monitoring, where the platform actively detects potential hacking threats in real time for the core of Samsung TVs; Phishing Website Blocking, where Knox will verify web pages to safeguard user data and privacy; and Enhanced Personal Information Protection which ensures all personal data on the dedicated security processor Knox Vault will remain protected.