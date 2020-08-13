Samsung Electronics Australia has announced that the brand’s new Air Purifier range is now available in the country at select retailers and online at Samsung.com.

The range features Activated Carbon Filter that captures harmful gases and unpleasant odours, as well as a True HEPA Filters that captures up to 99.97% of 0.3 ㎛ ultra-fine dust like smoke, mould and exhaust fumes, and inhibits the spread of captured bacteria.

Samsung’s Air Purifiers also feature a washable pre-filter at the front of the device, which captures larger particles like pollen, house dust and pet dander.

Once air has been purified, the dual power fan distributes this clean air through the three-way air holes.

The AX7500 ($999) and AX5500 ($799) models are capable of air purifying in larger rooms.

The AX9500, also called ‘The Cube’, can be stacked for double the air purifying power. It also has a distinctive, modern design. The Cube will be available in Australia in November.

“With Australians spending up to 90% of their daily lives indoors, breathing clean air while at home has never been more important,” Samsung stated.

“While many of us are aware of the pollution in our modern lives, very few are aware that indoor air quality can be two to five times worse than outside air containing common airborne particles such as gases, dust, chemicals, bacteria and various odours that come with everyday lifestyles.”

Pricing:

AX9500: $1,299 (available on Samsung.com in November)

AX7500: $999 (available now on Samsung.com, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys)

AX5500: $799 (available now on Samsung.com, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys)

AX40T3030: $449 (available now on Samsung.com, Bunnings)

AX34T3020: $449 (available now on Samsung.com, The Good Guys)