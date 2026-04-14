Samsung Launches 2026 OLED And Frame Pro TVs, Doubling Down On AI And ‘Art TV’ Trend

Samsung has rolled out its 2026 TV lineup worldwide, introducing updated OLED models alongside a refreshed The Frame Pro series, with a strong focus on AI-powered features, gaming performance and design-led “art TV” experiences.

The new OLED range includes three tiers – S95H, S90H and S85H – with screen sizes up to 83 inches.

Leading the lineup is the S95H, which introduces a new ‘FloatLayer’ design, allowing the TV to sit flush against the wall with a slim metal bezel, giving it a gallery-style appearance.

Samsung is also expanding its Art Store beyond The Frame series, bringing more than 5,000 artworks from over 800 artists, including pieces from MoMA and Art Basel, to its OLED TVs for the first time. A rotating “Art Store Streams” feature cycles through curated selections monthly.

All OLED models are powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, enabling features like 4K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering and AI-based picture optimisation. The S95H supports OLED HDR Pro, while the S90H uses OLED HDR+, both aimed at boosting brightness and contrast.

Gaming remains a key focus, with support for refresh rates up to 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Audio features include Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, while Samsung’s Vision AI Companion integrates voice tools from Bixby, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI.

Alongside the OLED push, Samsung has updated its lifestyle TV lineup with The Frame Pro. The model now uses a Neo QLED 4K panel and introduces a Wireless One Connect Box, allowing devices to be placed up to 30 feet away – a notable step towards cleaner home setups.

Both The Frame and Frame Pro retain their art-first positioning, with glare reduction, Pantone-validated colour accuracy and interchangeable bezels designed to mimic framed artwork.

All models run Samsung’s One UI Tizen OS, with up to seven years of software updates promised.

Local pricing starts at around A$1,999 for the S85H OLED, rising to A$9,999 for the flagship S95H. The Frame Pro is expected to sit between A$1,999 and A$3,999, depending on size. Availability is rolling out globally, with standard Frame models expected later in 2026.