Samsung Launches Cheap Fort Knox A Series Smartphones

Samsung is taking on the likes of Motorola who are now seen as the #3 brand in the smartphone market along with Oppo and Nokia with the release of two affordable new 5G A series devices that management claim often leaves people stepping up to a more expensive feature rich Samsung device.

The new Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G will be available to purchase from 25th March at the likes of JB Hi Fi with the recommended retail pricing of $699 for the A55 and $549 for their new A35.

It appears that Samsung’s marketing team has found a “boring” new word to push their A series offering, with the introduction of an Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac for the A55 while the Galaxy A35 will be available in Awesome Navy and Awesome Ice Blue.

Whatever ever happened to Navy, Lilac, and Ice Blue, which is simple and more believable.

In an unusual move Samsung has put their Knox Vault, software ahead of spruiking other key features such as the camera and 5.000mAh battery. This is software that has been around on their premium models for several years.

A hardware-based security solution, Samsung Knox Vault is designed protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing an environment is physically isolated from the system’s memory.

The move comes as Australians witness record attacks via malware and trojans delivered to smartphones.

Samsung claims that Knox Vault delivers protection of the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords, and patterns.

Samsung Knox Vault also helps to protect the device encryption keys, encrypting users’ private data stored in the device. Only a user who has the correct lock screen credentials can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.

Also built into the Galaxy A series is Auto Blocker, an opt-in package of additional security measures.

When switched on, Auto Blocker can block app installations from unauthorised sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to your device while connected by USB cable.

As well as new security features Samsung who build their own Samsung camera sensor which are also found in Apple devices has introduced a new entertainment and creativity bub with new photography and video capability.

With enhanced Nightography, the new Galaxy A55 can take clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions.

This is achieved with the introduction of a new AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) that delivers low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series.

The Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure that images are as close to reality as what you shot.

Also built in is optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when it’s difficult to keep your hand steady when shooting.

The screen on the model that I played with is excellent with the Super AMOLED displays, showing astonishing clarity in Full High Definition.

The 6.6-inch screen on both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G coupled with the excellent camera capabilities makes images look pretty good.

It has the UI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system with Samsung offering 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.