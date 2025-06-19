Samsung Launches Free Gaming App on Smart TVs With Exclusive Titles

Samsung is expanding its presence in the casual gaming space with the launch of a new app, GameBreaks, which is now available across select Samsung Smart TVs and monitors.

The free app has debuted with an exclusive puzzle game called Ripplash, and will be available on 2022–2025 models.

GameBreaks is part of Samsung’s push to make ad breaks interactive, joining upcoming shoppable format ShoppingBreaks.

Samsung Ads, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, says the approach boosts brand recall by 1.5x, with eight more GameBreaks titles set to launch in 2025.

GameBreaks builds on Samsung’s broader gaming strategy that began with its Gaming Hub in 2022. The app brought cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass directly to TVs. Since then Samsung has introduced original games and even its own controller.

Unlike the high-performance focus of cloud-based games, GameBreaks offers lightweight, social titles playable with a standard TV remote or smartphone.

At launch, Ripplash challenges players to identify and unscramble torn images. It joins The Six, Samsung’s existing trivia game, with more titles coming later this year.

Upcoming games include Pop Off, a trivia-meets-Mad-Libs mashup, Finish Line, which completes famous phrases, and Eye-Q, a memory game based on short video clips.

Samsung says most titles are developed in-house, with additional input from external studios. The company also hinted at deeper integration with pop culture moments, like themed trivia around major game launches, as part of its future roadmap.

GameBreaks will coexist with the Gaming Hub, reflecting Samsung’s dual strategy to serve both casual and hardcore gamers. The rollout begins today and continues throughout the week on compatible models.