Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Launched alongside the Galaxy S26 smartphones, the Galaxy Buds4 series marks Samsung’s latest push into AI-enhanced audio, combining upgraded hardware with deeper software integration across the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung says the new earbuds deliver its most refined sound yet, with improved hi-fi playback, support for 24-bit/96kHz ultra high quality (UHQ) audio, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and adaptive AI-driven controls designed to respond to different listening environments.

Both the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro feature updated ergonomic designs aimed at improving comfort for extended wear.

Samsung says the fit has been computationally designed using hundreds of millions of global ear data points and thousands of simulations to improve stability and long-term comfort.

334541266 4096 scaled Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

Samsung has introduced wider woofers and tweeters to produce stronger bass and clearer treble, promising a more immersive and balanced listening experience. The Buds4 Pro also supports enhanced Adaptive ANC and Super Clear Call technology, designed to deliver clearer voice quality even in noisy environments.

AI plays a growing role in the experience. Adaptive EQ and ANC adjustments work in the background to optimise sound based on surroundings, while hands-free controls, including pinch gestures and head gestures, allow users to manage playback and calls more intuitively.

Samsung says integration across Galaxy devices enables smoother switching between smartphones and tablets, with Bluetooth 6.1, Auto Switch and Auracast support helping reduce friction for users embedded in the ecosystem.

The Buds4 series is positioned as a premium everyday companion, with Samsung citing internal research showing more than half of wireless earbud users rely on them during their daily commute.

The launch sees improved battery life, as well as IP54 water resistance on Buds4 and IP57 on Buds4 Pro.

Samsung is also introducing a range of quirky, food-inspired protective cases for the Buds4 series, including sweet corn, tomato soup and sardines tin designs.

334541273 4096 scaled Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

Alongside the new wearables, Samsung has introduced the New Galaxy Club in Australia.

The program combines guaranteed future value with Samsung Care+ device protection in a single subscription offering. Customers who sign up can receive up to 50% of their device’s recommended retail price back when upgrading between months nine and 13, with that value applied toward an eligible next-generation Galaxy product.

The New Galaxy Club is available as a monthly subscription or one-year upfront payment option.

Australian pricing for the Galaxy Buds4 is $399, while the Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at $299.

3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728x90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
251120 SAV leaderboard Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728 x 90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728x90px 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
FX9 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
4Square 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
OP 2 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
CN 728 x 90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728x90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728 x 90 px Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia
728x90 Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

Previous Post

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built-In Privacy Display And Next-Gen Galaxy AI

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Pure Silver Tracksuit Blocks Radio Waves To Prevent Tracking

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped To Get Larger Cover Screen

LG Phone Shinier The Second Time Around

Begin typing your search above and press return to search. Press Esc to cancel.