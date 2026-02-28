Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

Launched alongside the Galaxy S26 smartphones, the Galaxy Buds4 series marks Samsung’s latest push into AI-enhanced audio, combining upgraded hardware with deeper software integration across the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung says the new earbuds deliver its most refined sound yet, with improved hi-fi playback, support for 24-bit/96kHz ultra high quality (UHQ) audio, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and adaptive AI-driven controls designed to respond to different listening environments.

Both the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro feature updated ergonomic designs aimed at improving comfort for extended wear.

Samsung says the fit has been computationally designed using hundreds of millions of global ear data points and thousands of simulations to improve stability and long-term comfort.

Samsung has introduced wider woofers and tweeters to produce stronger bass and clearer treble, promising a more immersive and balanced listening experience. The Buds4 Pro also supports enhanced Adaptive ANC and Super Clear Call technology, designed to deliver clearer voice quality even in noisy environments.

AI plays a growing role in the experience. Adaptive EQ and ANC adjustments work in the background to optimise sound based on surroundings, while hands-free controls, including pinch gestures and head gestures, allow users to manage playback and calls more intuitively.

Samsung says integration across Galaxy devices enables smoother switching between smartphones and tablets, with Bluetooth 6.1, Auto Switch and Auracast support helping reduce friction for users embedded in the ecosystem.

The Buds4 series is positioned as a premium everyday companion, with Samsung citing internal research showing more than half of wireless earbud users rely on them during their daily commute.

The launch sees improved battery life, as well as IP54 water resistance on Buds4 and IP57 on Buds4 Pro.

Samsung is also introducing a range of quirky, food-inspired protective cases for the Buds4 series, including sweet corn, tomato soup and sardines tin designs.

Alongside the new wearables, Samsung has introduced the New Galaxy Club in Australia.

The program combines guaranteed future value with Samsung Care+ device protection in a single subscription offering. Customers who sign up can receive up to 50% of their device’s recommended retail price back when upgrading between months nine and 13, with that value applied toward an eligible next-generation Galaxy product.

The New Galaxy Club is available as a monthly subscription or one-year upfront payment option.

Australian pricing for the Galaxy Buds4 is $399, while the Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at $299.