Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch8 Series With Focus on Health

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic, setting a new benchmark for smartwatch design and personalised wellness tracking.

Available for pre-order in Australia from today, the new range focuses on comfort, performance, and AI-powered health insights.

Touted as Samsung’s thinnest and most comfortable Galaxy Watches yet, the Watch8 series takes on the cushion design from the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

A reengineered internal structure results in an 11% slimmer profile, offering better fit and improved health-tracking accuracy.

TM Roh, President and Acting Head of Samsung’s DX Division said: “The Galaxy Watch8 series blends refined design, advanced sensors and AI features to make wellness more accessible and actionable.”

The Galaxy Watch8 features a high-brightness 3,000-nit display and a dual-frequency GPS system for improved accuracy.

Powered by the 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, it delivers faster performance and better battery efficiency, while offering up to 435mAh battery capacity on the 44mm model.

Health tracking is central to the new lineup. The watches include Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, now enhanced with features like Antioxidant Index (a smartwatch first) and Sleep Apnea Detection. The Running Coach and AI-powered Energy Score further tailor insights for fitness and recovery.

Running Wear OS 6 and One UI 8 Watch, the Galaxy Watch8 is also the first to integrate Google’s Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to use natural voice commands.

The Galaxy Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (Graphite, Silver), while the Watch8 Classic features a 46mm case with a rotating bezel (Black, White). Both offer customisable bands and fast wireless charging.

Also joining the range is the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), available in four titanium finishes, and the Galaxy Ring – a lightweight wearable offering continuous health tracking and up to seven days’ battery life.

The Galaxy Watch8 series arrives in Australia on August 1.