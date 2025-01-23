Samsung Launches Kid-Friendly Galaxy Watch Software

Samsung has collaborated with Google to introduce a new kid-friendly Wear OS software experience called “Galaxy Watch for Kids”.

The experience is available exclusively on Galaxy Watch7 LTE which is available from around A$489 at retailers in Australia such as JB Hi-Fi.

Samsung says that with the new OS, parents can manage the watch through Google Family Link, allowing necessary safeguards to be set up and personalize their child’s watch experience.

Screenshot 2025 01 23 120913 Samsung Launches Kid Friendly Galaxy Watch Software

 

The watch can be set up and its eSim activated using the parent’s smartphone. Once the initial set up is complete, the child will not require a smartphone to operate the watch.

A location sharing feature allows parents to track their child’s movements. Another feature built into the OS is the ability for parents to manage their child’s contacts by specifying who their child can call and text, and also who can call and text their child.

%name Samsung Launches Kid Friendly Galaxy Watch Software

 

The child can also summon for help by pressing the side button five times which will send an SOS message.

During school hours, parents can activate a school time feature, a Do Not Disturb-like mode that limits distractions on the watch to help them focus on learning.

Screenshot 2025 01 23 120844 Samsung Launches Kid Friendly Galaxy Watch Software

 

Google says that there are more than 20 “teacher approved” apps that can be installed on the watch. The watch faces that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store include characters and activities from Barbie, Crayola, Marvel, MathTango, PBS Kids, Rebel Girls, Tinkercast, and Unicorn Academy.

Samsung’s new OS is similar to the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature. For now, the new OS is only announced for the Galaxy Watch7 LTE model and is immediately available in the US. Samsung is yet to confirm whether it will extend this kid-friendly OS version to its other watches and roll out the OS to all the other global markets where the watch is available.

As part of its Unpacked event where this announcement was made, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25. You can read more about its new flagship smartphones here.

