Samsung Launches New SSD

Samsung has released a new storage solution, the SSD 990 EVO. It’s the latest edition to the company’s range of consumer SSDs, and delivers powerful performance for better power efficiency.

The 990 offers enhanced sequential read speed performance by up to 43%, with the read speeds reaching up to 5,000MB/s, and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s.

Random read and write speeds are also boosted with up to 700K input / output operations per second (IOPS), and 800K IOPS.

It uses Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor’s DRAM, and has an improved power efficiency of up to 70%.

Additionally, it supports Modern Standby, which enables an instant on / off function with uninterrupted internet connectivity.

The heat spreader label regulates the thermal condition of the NAND chip, allowing operations to consistently run at their highest levels.

It supports PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and offers compatibility, as well as thermal control and power savings for PCIe 5.0 interfaces.

The Samsung SSD 990 EVO is available now in 1TB and 2TB capacities from Samsung Online and select retailers nationwide.

It retails for A$179.00 (1TB) and A$299.00 (2TB).