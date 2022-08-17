Samsung Level Up Gaming Displays With Worlds Biggest Gaming Monitor

Samsung, the Korean tech company responsible for developing some of the most innovative and eye-catching gaming displays on the market has levelled up their offering with the announcement of the Odyssey Ark.

The new screen, which was a CES Innovation Award Honoree at its reveal earlier this year, takes its place as the flagship of Samsung’s Odyssey range of gaming monitors, featuring the world’s first ever 55-inch curved gaming display, completely consuming the user’s entire field of view for unrivaled gaming immersion.

For a super smooth visual experience, the Odyssey Ark boasts a 4K resolution as well as a 165hz refresh rate and a rapid-fire 1ms GtG response time.

The 1,000R (1,000 milimeter radius) curvature of the display encloses the viewers peripheral vision, pulling them into the game, whilst Samsung’s new ‘Cockpit Mode’ allows the screen to be turned vertical, allowing for easy multi-tasking as well as a new immersive angle, perfect for flight simulators as the name would suggest.

The Odyssey Ark packs Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology which makes use of Quantum Mini LEDs, providing a sharp and vibrant picture, while subtle graphical detail becomes clear thanks to a million-to-one static contrast ratio and 14-bit processing that delivers 16,384 black levels.

Glare and reflection, natural enemies of the gamer, are a thing of the past thanks to Samsung’s Matte Display technology, which protects users from both. Samsung’s Dome Technology works as described, providing users with an encapsulating audio experience that matches the visuals, using AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos with four speakers at each corner and two central woofers. This provides gamers with a 60W 2.2.2 channel surround soundscape with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.

Now a display like this would usually need an expensive and insanely powerful gaming rig to unlock its full potential, but thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub, you might not need a gaming PC at all. Samsung Gaming Hub provides users access to a range of cloud gaming services, allowing users to play their favorite games without the need for hardware.

“The gaming community craves new experiences and Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry,” said Samsung Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, Hyesung Ha.

Whilst availability in Australia is yet to be announced, those interested in the Odyssey Ark can register their interest at https://www.samsung.com/au/monitors/odyssey-ark/register/.