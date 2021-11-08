Samsung Lifestyle TV Range Expands Beautifully

The beautifully designed 65″ The Serif and 85-inch The Frame television units have expanded the Samsung Electronics Australia lifestyle TV range in spectacular fashion.

The Serif is inspired by the letter ‘I’ in a serif font, created with famous French furniture designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. The 65-inch version joins the previously released 43 and 55-inch models.

The 85-inch television is the fastest growing size in Australia, so it makes sense that Samsung have released the 85-inch The Frame, which joins the current lineup of 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. The frame features a selection of 1,400 artworks which display when the television is not in use, transforming the space from a TV room to an art gallery.

“On average, Australians have 2.7 TVs in their home and as our viewing habits evolve our lifestyle range continues to offer a smart TV experience coupled with Samsung’s leading QLED picture quality to enhance the overall home entertainment experience for when the TV is both on and off”, said Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

