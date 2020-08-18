Samsung and Logitech have announced a new partnership that will see the two combine Samsung’s display technology with Logitech’s video conferencing platforms to produce remote-working collaboration solutions.

Samsung monitors are available in a wide range of sizes, resolutions and screen types, from curved monitors to traditional flat screens. When paired with Logitech’s USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio C930e and C925e, any location can be transformed into an integrated workspace, saving users’ valuable time while still providing powerful functionality.

“Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape,” said Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung’s unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we’re excited for what is to come.”

According to Global Market Insights, the video conferencing market is expected to grow from US$14 billion in 2019 to US$50 billion by 2026.

COVID-driven growth in this area has already been seen – from October 2019 to April 2020 global weekly downloads of business apps surged from 33.7 million to 80 million. Video conferencing app downloads have also increased from 5 million a week to 50 million in the same period.